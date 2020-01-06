Man arrested at Hummingbird after fight with deputies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Macon man is in jail after fighting with a Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies.

Just after midnight on January 3, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom on Cherry Street, regarding a man trying to fight people.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with 24-year-old Zachary Patrick Marshall. They say Marshall appeared to be very intoxicated and was being hostile towards the deputies and told them to leave. According to deputies, when they told him to leave, he said: “Yeah, F— you how about that!”. Deputies then attempted to detain Marshall, but he began resisting and trying to get away.

While Marshall was taken to a patrol car, deputies say he kept trying to reach into his pockets. Once deputies got Marshall away from the crowd, they were able to check him and found a bag of Cocaine.

Marshall was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct and Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer. He’s being held on a $12,410.00 bond at this time.