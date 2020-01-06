Man wanted, accused of stealing from vehicles

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for your help finding a thief.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has outstanding warrants for 31-year-old John Thomas Ashley Jr., regarding thefts from multiple vehicles. In December, Bibb County Investigators say Ashley Jr. broke into a storage yard at the Goodwill on Eisenhower Parkway. They say he took ten batteries, a radio, and an amplifier.

If you know where he is please contact Investigator Malcolm Bryant at (478) 803-4458 or mbryant@maconbibb.us. You can also call Macon Regional Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.