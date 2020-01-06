Local non-profit asks for help during National Mentoring Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – January is National Mentor’s Month and one Middle Georgia non-profit needs your help.

Mentors Project of Bibb County works with middle and high school students. They are asking adults to donate their time this month and all year to help make a difference in a child’s life.

June O’Neal, the executive director of Mentors Project, says mentoring is a great way to start the New Year.

“What better way to start off the New Year than helping a child?” O’Neal asked. “And we have more than 60 children on our waiting list. If I told you how many it would make everybody cry. So, we are hoping that everybody will step up and say I can volunteer a minimum of four hours a month to make a difference in the life of a child.”

To mentor a child in Middle Georgia, call the Mentors Project at 478-765-8624. You can also visit their website at www.mentorsprojectbibb.org.