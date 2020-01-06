BBB warns residents of new technology scam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia is warning residents about a new technology scam. It allows hackers to collect your personal information while you use a cell phone charging station.

“Hackers figured out a way to either upload a virus onto your phone or to download data out of your phones or your connected device,” said Pedro Ferrer, owner of CPR Cell Phone Repair. “Not necessarily phones, but just about any connected devices.”

Experts call the scam “juice jacking.”

“Getting your credit card numbers, getting your bank account information, usernames, passwords,” shared Kelvin Collins, president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia. “But ultimately it’s identity theft.”

Ferrer explains that a cable cord that you’d use for an iPhone or android comes with a number of small pins. The two pins closer to the edge are used for charging and the others in the middle are for data transfer.

Kelvin Collins from the BBB says though juice jacking scam has not risen in Middle Georgia, it has nationwide.

“It’s going to be larger, busier Airport’s that’s where someone can log into the charging station and be there for a while uploading everything without someone noticing them,” explained Collins.

How to avoid juice jacking

Phone experts shared a list of ways that you can avoid becoming a victim of juice jacking.

Purchase a portable power bank. Keep your phones operating system up-to-date. Place an anti-virus software on your devices. If worse comes to worse, wipe your phone clean.

According to the BBB, if your phone has been infected with the malware, look for unusual changes in your phone’s speed, data usage, or battery life.