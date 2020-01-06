2 face multiple charges for stolen gun, drugs

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alvin Sanford Jr. and Karesha Williams for possession of a stolen gun and drugs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man and woman after finding a stolen gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

Deputies were patrolling Poplar Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard when they saw a Dodge Charger traveling with its lights off.

Authorities say the incident happened on Jan. 2, 2020 at 2:00 in the morning. They identified the driver of the car as 29-year-old Alvin Dewon Sanford Jr. of Macon.

Deputies say they stopped the car. As Sanford pulled over, deputies say “he was seen leaning over to the passenger seat with his arm extended towards the passenger.”

Authorities identified the passenger as 27-year-old Karesha Tenae Williams of Macon.

While talking to Sanford, deputies say they noticed an open Bud Light container. They also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the car and found a gun under the seat. Both Sanford and Williams denied ownership of the gun, which showed as stolen in 2017.

The charges

Deputies took Sanford to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce

Authorities set his bond at $23,135.00.

Deputies took Williams to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Marijuana Possession less than an Ounce

Authorities released her on a $15,435.00 bond.

Also, deputies say they found drugs hidden in Williams’s groin area. They say Sanford reportedly had her hide them during the traffic stop.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.