2 puppies stolen from Macon pet store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon pet shop is offering an award for information about two puppies that were stolen from the store.

According to Janine’s Noah’s Ark Facebook post, someone broke into their shop overnight on Sunday.

During the incident, owners say the thieves broke the storefront window and stole two female Goldendoodles on display.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say they do not have surveillance video.

Also, the pet store staff says they will no longer display puppies in the window.