Tech Byte: Workout Tech

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s finally 2020, and many people are looking to get into shape for their new year’s resolution.

Emily Cassulo looks at some new high tech workout equipment to help you accomplish your fitness goals right from home.

Nathan Roach with Best Buy says you don’t necessarily need a gym to get into shape with workout equipment. However, plan to pay more for the convenience.

“You can still exercise, but if you were to want to race with friends, to actually be able to keep up with the full gamut of things that are available, you would have a monthly fee,” Roach says. “Those monthly fees are based on the package you buy, and the device you buy.”

Options

Options include the following:

Hydrow rowing machine or NordicTrack treadmill and bike

NordicTrack’s features iFit system

“In the old days, you’d have to go out and buy a different weight, so you’d have to get a 5-pound weight, a 10-pound weight,” Roach said. “Now you can literally buy one device, and you’re going to be able to change the weights from 5 to 50 pounds, based off what you need at the time. We even have a cool device that’s a kettlebell machine that you can adjust the weight from basically about 12 pounds up to about 40 pounds.

“Internet-connected scales are a great way to do that, because you’ll be able to see over time where your weight’s at, what your body fat composition is and so on, so it’s just another great way to mix technology and the fitness world.”