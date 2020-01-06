Watch: Wheel falls off Air Canada plane during takeoff

Terrifying video taken by an Air Canada passenger shows a wheel falling off a plane during takeoff.

The video shows sparks flying and small flames as the wheel rolls along the pavement. Shortly after the plane ascends from the runway, the spinning wheel detaches and falls to the ground.

- Advertisement -

The Air Canada Express flight operated by Jazz Aviation was en route Friday from Montreal to Saguenay-Bagotville Airport, about 300 miles north. The flight lasts about an hour.

But the pilot of the De Havilland Canada Dash 8 had to return to Montreal following the wheel detachment, after burning some fuel, according to Jazz Aviation.

The plane has six tires, and “our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures,” Jazz Aviation said in a statement.

No injuries were reported among the 49 passengers and three crew members.

The plane is being inspected and repaired in Montreal.