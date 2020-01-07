'All is well,' Trump tweets after Iran targets U.S. forces in missile attack

“All is well!” and “so far, so good,” President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

The president also said he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” the president tweeted.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles that targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

Full coverage of the crisis with Iran

There was no official word whether there had been any casualties. Canadian Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance tweeted that all of its deployed armed forces personnel are safe and accounted for after the missile attacks in Iraq.

The strikes come less than a week after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and full coverage of the Iran crisis

“These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of U.S. Department of Defense for Public Affairs, said in the Pentagon statement.

The Iranian launches come less than a week after the U.S. killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of its Quds Force, in an airstrike in Iraq.

The Pentagon has described that strike, which was conducted at Trump’s direction, as a “defensive action” and said that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, tweeted that Iran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense” under Article 51 of the United Nations charter.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif said in the tweet.