Dam at Lake Tobosofkee needs repairs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The dam at Lake Tobosofkee is experiencing issues that threaten the lifting capacity of the gate hoists and gear systems.
In a resolution from Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert, the Findley Ryther Dam needs repairing. The resolution proposes an upgrade to the gate hoists and gear systems.
The cost
The estimated cost of repairs is $147,000. Funding will come from SPLOST bond proceeds.
Commissioners will discuss the resolution further during next Tuesday’s committee meeting.