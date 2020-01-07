Dam at Lake Tobosofkee needs repairs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The dam at Lake Tobosofkee is experiencing issues that threaten the lifting capacity of the gate hoists and gear systems.

In a resolution from Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert, the Findley Ryther Dam needs repairing. The resolution proposes an upgrade to the gate hoists and gear systems.

The cost

The estimated cost of repairs is $147,000. Funding will come from SPLOST bond proceeds.

Commissioners will discuss the resolution further during next Tuesday’s committee meeting.