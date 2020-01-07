Kentucky Man Kills Neighbor’s Pets For “Doggy Coat”

A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he killed and skinned four of his neighbors’ dogs to make a “doggy coat.”

WLEX’s Eleanor Buckley reports.

Kentucky State Police arrested 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins on December 23rd after being alerted by neighbors.

The neighbor told police that Watkins came to his home about 1:20 p.m. asking for a cigarette. The neighbor said Watkins was covered in blood.

When the neighbor asked why Watkins reportedly told him: “I’ve been skinning dogs.”

The neighbor told police he initially didn’t believe Watkins but later in the day while walking past Watkins’ residence he saw what looked like four animal skins and two dog carcasses on his porch.

