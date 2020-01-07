Escaped inmate returns to jail after high-speed chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An inmate that escaped from jail is back behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase.

The incident happened Tuesday just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say Monroe County deputies stopped Talawrence Vickers for speeding on I-75 near mile marker 191.

He did not stop his vehicle, resulting in a chase with deputies.

Vickers got off at exit 188, and his vehicle drove off the road. He continued onto Highway 42 towards Forsyth before turning into a Walmart parking lot.

Once Vickers reached the parking lot, he fled on foot into the woods.

Deputies found Vickers and arrested him. While in custody, investigators discovered that Vickers escaped from Smith Transitional Center which had a warrant out for his arrest.

The charges

Vickers was serving a 10-year sentence for robbery before he escaping. He now faces the following charges:

Felony fleeing/ attempt to elude

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of drug-related objects

Obstruction of an officer

Giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement

Speeding

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended license

Currently, Vickers currently faces pending charges of possession and crossing a guard line.