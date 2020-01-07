Iran fires missiles at Iraqi air base housing US troops

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.

Iranian state TV says Tehran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

- Advertisement -

U.S. officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base in Iraq’s Anbar province. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The U.S. also acknowledged another missile attack on a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semi autonomous Kurdish region.