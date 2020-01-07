Poll questions Governor Kemp’s performance, Loeffler appointment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A December poll shows that more than 50 percent of Middle Georgians approve of Governor Brian Kemp’s performance.

Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy reports that 55 percent of Middle Georgians say the governor is doing a good job. The poll also says 32 percent disapprove of the governor’s performance while 12 percent are unsure.

Appointment of Kelly Loeffler

The poll asked the same group how they felt about Kemp’s appointment of Kelly Loeffler to the Georgia U.S. Senate. The polling shows the following:

31 percent approved

28 percent disapproved

41 percent unsure

Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy conducted the study from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23.