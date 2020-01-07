Macy’s at Macon Mall closing, resident reacts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After more than 20 years, the Macy’s at Macon Mall on Eisenhower is closing its doors. This is according to a news release from Lauren Vocelle, Macy’s media relations manager.

Resident Joe White says he remembers when the Macon mall was just an idea.

“When this whole thing was not here, I helped put this place here in my late teens. It’s a shame to see the blight this happened with the old Mall,” said White.

Vocelle said, “In today’s retail space, we continuously review our brick-and-mortar locations, evaluate opportunities to maximize value and ensure the sustainable, long-term growth and success of our store business.”

However, White’s not buying it.

“But now what we started is more blight on the Eisenhower Parkway corridor,” White said. From Dillards to Belk — all have closed while new shopping centers have opened.

“Presidential Parkway hurt the old Mall. The new mall, certainly — that was like the nail in the coffin,” White said.

The media rep from Macy’s shared that although the Macon store will be no more, it will have a clearance sale for the next couple of months.

Vocelle also says regular and non-seasonal colleagues will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

In the news release, Vocelle stated:

The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Macon community over the past 22 years.

