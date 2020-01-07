Man pleads guilty to stealing mail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Florida man pleaded guilty to stealing mail and checks out of a Macon mailbox.

According to the victim, he saw a white Ford Mustang driven by 31-year-old Jeremy Brown stopping at the mailboxes at his home, and his parents’ home next door on June 12, 2018. The victim then reviewed his security camera footage, which confirmed that mail was being stolen from his mailbox. He then alerted his mail carrier the next day.

- Advertisement -

The mail carrier called the victim before delivering the mail on June 13. The victim positioned his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway so he could block the suspects from stealing his mail if they came again. Brown returned in the same white Mustang, and again removed mail from the mailbox. The victim blocked the road with his vehicle, called police and held the suspects at gunpoint until police arrived.

Brown admitted to stealing mail, which included a $1,041 check made payable to the victim, as well as two additional checks in the amount of $15,555.02 and $700.

Brown faces a maximum of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for April 1.