Perry to open 2 new public parks this spring

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is building two new public parks.

Heritage Park and Legacy Park are both under construction. The city plans to open the parks in the spring.

Landscape Manager Ansley Fitzner says as part of Heritage Park makeover, it will be the new home to Perry’s annual music festival. The parks will also host some of the other events.

She says phase one will include an amphitheater-style lawn with a stage. Phase two will include a walking trail, restrooms, and a retention pond.

Legacy Park will be a veterans memorial park with a reflection pool and flagpoles.

“I think it’s great because it shows that the city is wanting to invest in the people and provide opportunities for the residents to enjoy their city,” Fitzner said. “But it also gives us an opportunity to host events which bring in people from other parts of the region.”

The cost

This 20-acre park will cost around $1.13 million. The new Legacy Park will cost around $625,000 for just under one acre.