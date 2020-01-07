Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 30-January 3

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 30 and Friday, January 3. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Bibb County:
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Surestay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Ramada Macon West (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Barberitos
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Glorius Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)
3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Papa John’s
1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Tacos Sige
1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Wesley Glen Ministries Inc. (Food Service)
4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)
4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Boss Wings
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
WNB Factory
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Moons Wings & Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
John Wesley Villas Inc. (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Waffle House
4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)
6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)
2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Between the Bread DBA Michael’s on Mulberry
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Bibb ALC, LLC DBA St Francis Assisted Living Community (Food Service)
4901 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
M & H Wings & More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Papa John’s
6020 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Hotlanta Wings / ATJ Group Inc.
650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Alexis Adult Day Care Services, Inc (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Hardee’s
1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Pruitt Health – Eastside (Food Service)
2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Bearfoot Tavern
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
American Feel & Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Dooly County:
Good to Go Food and Catering
923 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Houston County:
Dunkin’
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Sonic
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Taco Bell
498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Booger Bear’s Grill
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Booger Bear’s Grill – Mobile
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Lieu’s on the Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Margaritas Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Jones County:
China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Skyline Restaurant
2594 OLD GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Monroe County:
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019
Peach County:
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
American Philly & Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Pulaski County:
Peking
135 BROAD ST. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020
Washington County:
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019