Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 30-January 3

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 30 and Friday, January 3. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Old Clinton BBQ

2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Jimmy John’s

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Kai Thai Restaurant

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Bibb County:

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Surestay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)

140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Ramada Macon West (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Barberitos

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Glorius Hope Baptist Church (Food Service)

3805 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Papa John’s

1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Tacos Sige

1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Wesley Glen Ministries Inc. (Food Service)

4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)

4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Boss Wings

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

WNB Factory

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Moons Wings & Seafood

4191 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

John Wesley Villas Inc. (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Waffle House

4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)

6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)

2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Taco Bell

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Between the Bread DBA Michael’s on Mulberry

588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Dairy Queen

4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Bibb ALC, LLC DBA St Francis Assisted Living Community (Food Service)

4901 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

M & H Wings & More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Papa John’s

6020 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Gateway Cafe

300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Hotlanta Wings / ATJ Group Inc.

650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Waffle House

840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Alexis Adult Day Care Services, Inc (Food Service)

382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Hardee’s

1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Pruitt Health – Eastside (Food Service)

2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Bearfoot Tavern

468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

American Feel & Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Dooly County:

Good to Go Food and Catering

923 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Houston County:

Dunkin’

866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Sonic

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Dairy Queen

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Taco Bell

498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Booger Bear’s Grill

609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Booger Bear’s Grill – Mobile

609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Lieu’s on the Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Margaritas Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Jones County:

China Garden Z

300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Skyline Restaurant

2594 OLD GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Monroe County:

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Falls View Restaurant

42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Ebbyz Bar & Grill

1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019

Nita Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019

Peach County:

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

American Philly & Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Pulaski County:

Peking

135 BROAD ST. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2020

Washington County:

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2020

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2019