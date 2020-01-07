State, city officials aim to prepare Middle Georgia residents for 2020 Census

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The end of another decade means the beginning of another population count.

The census is the national population count that happens once every ten years. The next count happens this year.

As part of the 2020 Census, the State of Georgia’s Complete Count Committee held its outreach session at the Middle Georgia Regional Commission Tuesday.

The committee discussed ways to get each Middle Georgia resident.

Lori Geary, the co-marketing director of the State Complete Count Committee, says the committee aims to spread educational information to prepare residents for the count.

“Two reasons [for the count] — money and power,” Geary said. “We want all of the federal dollars that we send up to Washington DC — we want it to come back. That’s a large part decided by the population, by the census. This is real. These are real numbers. It’s real data.”

For the first time, residents will receive 2020 Census information through the mail. The document will instruct residents on how to fill out an online census form.

