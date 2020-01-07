Monroe County deputies looking for truck involved in theft case

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the truck shown in the picture. This comes from the law enforcement’s Facebook post.

Deputies say the truck was involved in a theft by taking of 12 catalytic converters. Someone removed the converters from vehicles of a business on Popes Ferry Road.

- Advertisement -

The post states the theft happened Sunday between 7:45 p.m. and 9:24 p.m.

Truck description

Authorities described the truck with the following attributes:

Light-colored

Dodge 1500

4 door

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Investigator Marc Mansfield with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.