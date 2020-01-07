Monroe County deputies looking for truck involved in theft case

Jone Co Theft by Taking

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the truck shown in the picture. This comes from the law enforcement’s Facebook post.

Deputies say the truck was involved in a theft by taking of 12 catalytic converters. Someone removed the converters from vehicles of a business on Popes Ferry Road. 

The post states the theft happened Sunday between 7:45 p.m. and 9:24 p.m. 

Truck  description

Authorities described the truck with the following attributes:

  • Light-colored 
  • Dodge 1500 
  • 4 door 

Anyone with information 

If you have any information about this incident, call Investigator Marc Mansfield with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.