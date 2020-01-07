Vonshell Napier and Beverly Jackson pleaded guilty to exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Jones County women could spend the next 40 to 80 years in prison.

Vonshell Laquon Napier and Beverly Burney Jackson pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, in a Jones County courtroom on Tuesday.

Jones County Superior court accepted Napier’s guilty plea on four counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident.

Jackson pleaded to two similar counts.

According to the Superior Court of Jones County, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The indictment says in Jan. 2018, the women threatened and assaulted a man living at the long-term care facility where they worked.

A judge will sentence the pair on Jan. 12.