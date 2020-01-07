3 arrested in Warner Robins on multiple counts of drug possession

Castillo Anguiano Russell

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men are in custody after getting caught with multiple drugs.

According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, investigators served a search warrant Tuesday to an address near Feagin Mill Road.

The charge

Investigators arrested Tayton Russel (26), Jose Castillo (23), and Antonio Anguiano (19). Authorities charged all three suspects with the following:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute
  • (3) counts of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of  Promethazine/ Codeine with Intent to Distribute 

Russel also faces additional charges of Tampering with Evidence and Obstruction of Police.

