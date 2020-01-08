8U Macon United Hurricanes honored at City Hall

Macon United Hurricanes AAU football squad won their first-ever national championship.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials at City Hall honored the eight-and-under Macon United Hurricanes AAU football squad on Tuesday.

Community members showered the team with love for bringing home their first-ever national championship. This was also their first appearance in a title game.

The baby Canes went 5-0 during their run and beat the West Orange Bobcats (14-6) in the championship game in Florida.

The tournament happened from Dec. 10 through Dec. 15.

The assistant coach explained what the win means to the kids.

THE COACH

“Honestly, it hasn’t hit some of them yet,” said coach Mike. “But, they’re starting to get the picture. And hopefully, it will let them know they can achieve anything they work hard for, so that’s what we’re striving for.”

Here’s what one of the players had to say about the experience.

THE PLAYER

“It’s an honor to be a great champion,” said Benjamin Burney, the Macon United quarterback. “And like he said, last year, we lost, but we came back this year and ended up like champions.”