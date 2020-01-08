Senior living facility joins Loaves & Fishes for coat, meal distribution

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Antebellum Senior Living Facility on Arlington Place distributed warm clothing and warm meals to those battling the winter weather in Macon.

Staff and residents of the senior living facility indulged in the gift of giving.

“To be honest with you, God just put it on my heart,” said Victoria James, the activities director at Antebellum.

Those at Loaves & Fishes calls this a blessing.

Meet Mitchell Florence

“I ain’t got to be on the streets doing anything stupid trying to rob people,” said Macon resident Mitchell Florence.

Florence says initiatives like this helps keep him out of trouble. It also makes him feel cared about.

“When I came from Miami my family died,” shared Florence. “I have nowhere to go. I’ve been living at the Salvation Army.”

Although times get hard, Florence says it’s the tiniest gestures that give him hope.

“It gives us something to look at because most of us ain’t got no one out here,” explained the Macon resident. “They gave up on us.”

Valerie Sewell, the assistant director of Loaves and Fishes, says Macon locals like Florence should never have to worry about where they will sleep, what they will eat, or wear — especially during the winter months.