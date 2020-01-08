Centerville proposes 7 percent on hotels, motels

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville council members discussed the possibility of a hotel-motel tax during its first meeting of 2020.

Despite the city not having hotels or motels, Centerville does have Airbnb’s. Furthermore, the city plans to build a hotel in the future.

According to Kate Hogan, the director of economic development, the proposal would allow the city to charge an occupancy tax — a 7 percent-base charge on the room cost for a hotel, motel, or Airbnb.

“When we’re talking about a large hotel within the town’s city project area, that money is just identifying a new revenue stream for us to offset the general funds,” Hogan said. “The people who are paying this tax will be visitors. It’s a way to offset that cost burden for our residents to people who are visiting with us.”

The next vote

Hogan says no one made votes on the proposal Tuesday. However, they will offer updates as they move forward.