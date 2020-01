Jake Fromm announces he is entering the 2020 NFL draft.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and Houston County native Jake Fromm announces he is entering the 2020 NFL draft.

Fromm announced via Twitter that he plans to forgo his senior season and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020