High-speed pursuit policy unchanged in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following a deadly crash in Atlanta, the city’s police department announced stricter guidelines for its high-speed pursuit policy. 41NBC spoke with one Middle Georgia law enforcement agency to see how they handle similar situations.

According to Monroe County Sheriff William Freeman III, deputies can pursue anyone who breaks the law.

- Advertisement -

“[All of our deputies] are trained in the pit maneuver [and] the precision immobilization technique,” Freeman said. “All of our cars are equipped with stop sticks, spike strips, and we have all been through driver training.”

Just this week, deputies chased two suspects on I-75.

During that pursuit, deputies chased the driver off the highway through the Forsyth Walmart parking lot and into the woods. Deputies say they arrested the occupants in the car.

However, Sheriff Freeman says that the decision to pursue suspects presents a challenge.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” he says. “You have got to catch the people that are breaking the law. But then again you have to protect when you are out there trying to chase these people. You have to balance that with protecting the people they’re out there trying to harm.”

For his deputies, it’s a case by case scenario.

“It’s up to each individual officer whether or not he decides to pursue,” Sheriff Freeman said. “We receive training in our policy yearly.”

He says as far as he knows, neighboring agencies still engage in high-speed chases.

“I don’t know of any jurisdiction that touches us or that operates in Monroe County that has a zero-chase policy,” Sheriff Freeman said. “[That is] what the Atlanta Police Department has now.”

Zero-chase policy

A zero-chase policy is what APD has in place following an announcement by Police Chief Erika Shields, last Friday.

“I would rather error on the side of safety, even if it does mean temporarily not being as active in a space that I feel that we maybe need to be… it’s effective immediately today that there is a no-chase policy,” Chief Shields said.

So, if you break the law and authorities attempt to stop you, Sheriff Freeman offers some advice.

“If you see a patrol car behind you with the lights and sirens, you need to obey the law and pull over,” Sheriff Freeman said.

To read about the latest high-speed pursuit in Monroe County, click on the following link: