Three arrested after police find drugs in home

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Ignico Drive Wednesday, in reference to the sale of narcotics.

During the search, investigators seized cocaine, marijuana, and pharmaceuticals along with 2 firearms, and an undisclosed amount of money.

40-year-old Prentiss Mwahra Brown, 21-year-old Jabri Alexander Farms, and 21-year-old Tykia Shiday Williams were taken into custody.

All three are charged with Possession/Sell of Schedule IV Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics, Possession with Intent to sell Marijuana, Possession of Powder Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.