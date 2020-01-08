DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three cities in Middle Georgia made the list of most dangerous cities in the state for 2020. The rankings come from FBI crime data based on the crimes per 100k capita.

The City of Dublin ranked number nine out of ten.

- Advertisement -

According to the list, Dublin’s overall safety ranks 40 percent, with the city’s population at around 16,000.

The problem with the crime in Dublin, according to the list, comes from the high murder rate, which is triple the national average, as well as larceny.

Rebecca Johnson from Visit Dublin GA says explains why.

“When you based off percentages, of course, we’re going to rate a little bit higher than cities like Atlanta or Macon or Savannah,” said Johnson. “Because we have [fewer] people. Another thing I’d like to bring up is the fact that not all cities report all crimes. Dublin reports every single crime as it occurs.”

According to the “most dangerous cities” list, Eastman ranked number three. Warner Robins ranked number ten.

41NBC reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department, but they declined to comment.