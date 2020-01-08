Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down,' vows new sanctions

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran “appears to be standing down” after its missile attack on U.S. targets in Iraq, and he vowed to keep up the pressure on Tehran with “punishing” new economic sanctions.

Trump made the comments in an address to the nation Wednesday from the White House less than a day after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of a top general.

- Advertisement -

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good things for the world,” Trump said.

He added that “no American or Iraqi lives were lost” in the Iranian attacks, “because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of force and an early warning system that worked very well.”

Full coverage: Stories, analysis on the Iran crisis

Flanked by several top officials including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump went on to announce “additional punishing economic sanctions” on the Iranian regime that will “remain until Iran changes its behavior.”

He also said he planned to request help from NATO, an alliance he has frequently criticized, in the region.

“I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process,” he said. He did not elaborate.

In addition, Trump lambasted the Iran nuclear deal — from which he withdrew the U.S. in 2018 — and claimed that the financial incentives provided by the Obama administration to Iran under that deal financed the missiles used in the latest attacks.

“The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for by the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said, adding that “Iran’s hostilities increased” after the deal was signed in 2015.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Trump, however, mischaracterized the deal that then-President Barack Obama brokered with Iran, claiming that the U.S. had given Iran billions.

Trump said Iran, under the deal, was “given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash,” according to the White House transcript of his remarks.

The U.S. freed up billions of Iran’s own money that had been frozen for decades — they did not pay off the regime. $150 billion is also a very high-end estimate of the dollars freed by the deal, according to fact-checkers. The U.S. Treasury in 2015 estimated that it was around $50 billion.

Trump also overestimated the amount of cash the U.S. gave to Iran to reconcile a contract dispute between the two countries over weapons Iran had paid for but America had not delivered decades ago. It was $1.7 billion, not $1.8 billion.

Trump also called on world powers, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russian and China to “break away from the remnants of” the deal.

Washington and Tehran both confirmed that Iran was the source of the missiles launched overnight at military bases hosting U.S. and coalition forces.

02:08

One of these was the Ain al-Asad air base, which is around 100 miles northwest of Baghdad and was visited by Trump in 2018. The Pentagon did not directly name the second base but said it was in or around Irbil, Iraq’s second-largest city in the Kurdish-run north of the country.

The attacks at 1:20 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday) came after Iranian leaders had promised “revenge” and “harsh retaliation” for the death last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who the U.S. killed with a drone strike in Iraq.

The U.S. blames Soleimani, a high-profile commander of Iran’s secretive Quds Force, for a spate of rocket attacks in recent months, including one that killed a U.S. contractor in late December.

Republicans praised Trump for his remarks Wednesday, emphasizing that he had not announced any military retaliation against Iran for their attack.

“Retaliation for retaliation’s sake is not necessary, there were no Americans killed,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told NBC News.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., another close Trump ally, tweeted that Trump had made “it clear that America’s strongly preferred option is deescalation – not war.”

Some observers speculated that Iran had intentionally designed their attack against the U.S. to be relatively modest in nature with the intent of providing Trump a so-called “off-ramp” from confrontation.

Meanwhile, House Democrats huddled behind closed doors Wednesday morning and were briefed on the situation with Iran by former Obama administration officials Wendy Sherman, a former ambassador who played a lead role in crafting the Iran deal, and Avril Haines, former assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser.

Emerging from the meeting, Democrats stressed that Congress must assert its authority over declaring war even if the U.S. and Iran de-escalate tensions.

“It’s very important that Congress, in a very strong way, reassert its authority in ensuring that we do not go to war without an authorization from Congress,” said Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., a member of Democratic leadership.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., told reporters after the meeting that Congress’s ability to wage war is in the Constitution and said “we should never dilute our congressional authority.”