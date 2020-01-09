One man taken to hospital, another to jail after argument leads to stabbing

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An argument between neighbors ends with one man going to the hospital and the other to jail.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a man who was stabbed in 3800 block of Travis Boulevard in Macon just after 5:30 Wednesday night. When they arrived, they spoke with the 46 year old man who had a stab wound in his upper arm.

- Advertisement -

Deputies found out the man was arguing with his neighbor, 55 year old Steve Fort Sr., about Fort trespassing in another neighbor’s yard. Deputies say Fort stabbed his neighbor with a knife during the argument.

Fort was taken the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with aggravated assault. The man who was stabbed was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.