FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At least one person is dead after a car wreck involving a tree in Monroe County.

According to a tweet posted by the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked on Georgia 42 near Sydney drive late Wednesday night. The tweet says the lanes were blocked because a fatal accident involving a downed tree. GDOT says an investigation took place at the scene and the lanes were re-opened early Thursday morning.