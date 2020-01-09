Man hit by a car while trying to cross a road in Macon, taken to hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 40 year old man was taken to the hospital after he was he hit by a car while trying to cross a street in Macon Wednesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man was trying to cross Hawkinsville Road near Allen Road in Macon around 7:20 p.m. Deputies say a car turning left onto Allen Road hit the man while he was standing in the turning lane on Hawkinsville Road. The man was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in stable condition. No one else was injured.