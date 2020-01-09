Apple News gains 100 million users, Verizon promises new 5G devices

Jane King reports

Verizon plans to release twenty 5-G devices this year — some priced below $600.

The next-generation wireless technology promises to enhance the speed and responsiveness of your mobile connection.

Apple News gained more than 100 million active users.

The Apple News user base grew from more than 85 million since this time 2019.

Amazon-owned Ring fired four employees over the past year for abusing access to customers’ data.

The home security camera company told lawmakers it received four complaints regarding instances where employees accessed information that “exceeded what was necessary for their job functions.”

MasterCard announced a new augmented reality app that brings card benefits to life.

Consumers with a credit card backed by MasterCard can see, explore and access their card benefits through a photo-realistic AR experience.

Everything from priceless experiences to safety and security benefits can be viewed via the app.