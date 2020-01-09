BCSO looking for armed robbery suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

It was reported that a man approached a 63-year-old female leaving New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Maynard Street Sunday. The victim was walking to her vehicle parked across the street, when the suspect appeared from the bushes. According to deputies, he pointed a gun and demanded her purse. After getting the purse, the suspect ran off.

The suspect is described as being a light skin black male, around five foot nine, medium build with a tattoo under his right eye. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black knit gloves, black ski mask with a zipper, and a black sweat shirt.

At the time of the robbery, deputies spotted the suspect and he ran. Deputies were able to recover the victims purse, the clothing the suspect took off in, and the hand gun he threw out while running. The purse was returned to the victim, but was missing some of its contents.

Bibb County Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.