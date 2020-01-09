Big warm up and severe storms possible for the weekend

Clouds began to move in across Middle Georgia today, and will continue to blanket the southeast as we move through the weekend.

Along with the increased cloud cover, temperatures continue to warm, with highs in the 70’s expected on Friday. Showers will become scattered by Friday afternoon, but thunderstorms are not really expected until Saturday.

Saturday is pretty much the forecast focus for Middle Georgia as a strong squall line works its way across the southeast.

We will know a lot more about the impacts for our area as the system actually forms tomorrow, but right now we have enough signaling to be concerned about a wind threat.

Timing with this system looks to be sometime after 6pm in Middle Georgia. Just for some perspective most models have slowed this line down considerable from run to run, but this season most of these have been moving quickly, so I’m betting on sooner arrival rather than later.



As the line evolves we are expecting to see more severe weather to our west. By the time the line gets into Georgia it will likely be losing some intensity, but should still be taken seriously. Once again, what it does to our west will have a big impact on what we can expect here.



Main threats remain damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. (More inside baseball: a strong low level jet over top of Middle and North Georgia is likely to have winds around 70kts, that are just a few thousand feet of the surface. These could easily translate down to the ground causing some pretty intense wind ahead of and with the line).

Sustained winds will be around 10-15 mph even ahead of the storms, but once the line gets here widespread 60 to 70 mph wind gusts will be possible. An isolated tornado is also possible, mainly along the squall line as well.

We are not anticipating enough rain for widespread flooding, but can’t rule out localized flooding where some strong storms set up.



After all this talk of the worst of what could happen, just know that it is very possible that this threat could not materialize. Even though we have all the ingredients, it is possible that we just see some rain and wind.

Regardless it is a good reminder to be ready for severe weather any time of year. It is also a good time to review the difference between a watch and a warning. Have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings, and be sure to let your friends know to be weather aware.

Stick with 41 NBC for the latest on the evolving severe weather forecast.