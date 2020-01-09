Carolina Koalas Could Aid In Species’ Survival

With at least an eighth of the koala population already killed in the Australian wildfires, repopulation for that already vulnerable species will take the work of conservationists and animal advocates across the world.

WIS’ Sam Bleiweis reports.

(WIS/NBC News) With at least an eighth of the koala population already killed in the Australian wildfires, repopulation for that already vulnerable species will take the work of conservationists and animal advocates across the world.

- Advertisement -

It’ll take breeding programs like the one at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. It’s one of just 10 in North America.

Koalas feed on the leaves of eucalyptus trees. If those trees are destroyed, they could become endangered or “functionally extinct.”

“Basically, the animals will not be able to thrive and continue and rebuild their numbers and regain and rebuild their populations,” explains John Davis, Director of Animal Care at Riverbanks Zoo. “They’ll be unable to do that and it’ll be the last number of animals that remain will either be in captivity in zoos or we will be finding isolated populations where they are living but unable to grow and recover.”