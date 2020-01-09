Cat of the Week: Lovebuzz

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is five month old kitten named Lovebuzz!

Lovebuzz is such a sweet cat and is looking for his forever home. This long-haired black kitten likes to play with people and has such a soft side. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, says that Lovebuzz would be the perfect addition to a family looking to add a playful feline to the group.

If you’re interested in adopting Lovebuzz or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!