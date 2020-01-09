Crystal Lake Apartments may soon have new buyer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After nearly a year of being vacant, Crystal Lake Apartments may soon have a new buyer.
The Macon apartment complex has been on the market since April after the former owners received multiple health violations and legal issues.
Previous property management forced families to move out in 2019.
According to an email from Bull Realty — the company selling the complex — a prospective buyer should close on the property by the end of February or early March.
Bull Realty also adds that the buyer plans to do a complete renovation of the property.
