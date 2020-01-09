Drug bust leaves Monroe County grandmother in custody

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Monroe County grandmother was arrested after a drug bust on Wednesday night around 7. This comes from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
Authorities identified the woman as 59-year-old Lisa Smith.
- Advertisement -
Deputies executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence in the 200 block of Langston Avenue in Forsyth.
During the search, investigators found the following:
- Firearms
- Methamphetamine
- Marijuana
- Scales
- Baggies
- Several pipes used for smoking drugs
The charges
Deputies arrested Smith and charged her with the following:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Reckless conduct (Child endangerment) as Smith’s two-year-old grandchild was present in the house where drugs were sold and used