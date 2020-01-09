Drug bust leaves Monroe County grandmother in custody

Lisa Smith

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Monroe County grandmother was arrested after a drug bust on Wednesday night around 7. This comes from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post. 

Authorities identified the woman as 59-year-old Lisa Smith.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence in the 200 block of Langston Avenue in Forsyth.

During the search, investigators found the following:

  • Firearms
  • Methamphetamine
  • Marijuana
  • Scales
  • Baggies
  • Several pipes used for smoking drugs

The charges

Deputies arrested Smith and charged her with the following:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Reckless conduct (Child endangerment) as Smith’s two-year-old grandchild was present in the house where drugs were sold and used