Businesses, elected leaders meet for Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Elected officials, business owners, and community leaders gathered for the Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday.

Officials from UGA Business School and community leaders discussed 2020 economic goals for the state of Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Outlook speakers expressed their plans to make Central Georgia grow in order to keep up with the state.

“The purpose of the 2020 economic outlook tour… is to inform local business owners and local decision-makers of what industries we’re expecting that will do well in the next year,” said Alexandra Hill, a senior research analyst. “ And also [for those who] might actually lose jobs or lose profits — they can kind of adjust their decisions based on that.”

During the event, the Georgia Economic Outlook presentation and charts displayed various statistics showing how businesses, industries, and schools can improve.

“We want to give everyone the statistics that they may need in order to make those decisions and insights,” Hill said.

Economic forecast

Outlook speakers also shared an economic forecast for the year.

According to Georgia Economic Outlook officials, the numbers can help or hurt the economy — depending on how local businesses and decision-makers perform for 2020.

Click here for more