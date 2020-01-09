It’s the Law: Powers to declare war

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Tensions between the U.S and Iran continue to escalate after President Donald Trump ordered the drone killing of a top Iranian commander.

- Advertisement -

The president has also stated on Twitter to “fully strike back.”

This has lawmakers divided on if the President should have consulted with Congress first.

J Davis discusses President Trump, Congress and war powers.