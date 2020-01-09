Warmer weather moving in ahead of weekend storms

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure has moved out, and while we will stay dry today, clouds will steadily increase across the region beginning this afternoon.

TODAY.

Under a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures will continue to be on the rise. High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle to upper 60’s with a few areas reaching the 70’s. Later this afternoon and into the evening hours, cloud cover will be on the rise across Middle Georgia. The added cloud cover will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight while temperatures hover well above average in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW.

After a mostly dry work week, our weather pattern is about to change. We will be dealing with isolated showers on Friday. A mix of sun and clouds will allow for a warm day as temperatures will be topping out in the lower 70’s area wide. If you have any Friday night plans make sure to keep the umbrella handy as isolated showers will still be lingering around. Overnight temperatures will run in the low 60’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Saturday brings the chance for strong and severe storms to the area. A cold front is going to move through the region bringing heavy rain and the potential for strong storms. As of 5 am on Thursday, 01/09/2020, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area for severe storms Saturday and into Sunday. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are all in play at this point. Timing and potential impacts will be adjusted in the coming days, so make sure to stay tuned for updates.

As for Sunday, the cold front will stall out across our area making for a wet Sunday as well. Rain looks to stay in our region off and on through at least the middle of the next work week. Temperatures will be running above average in the 70’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)