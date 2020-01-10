Two Jones County women headed to prison for threatening and assaulting elderly man

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Jones County women are headed to prison for threatening and assaulting a man in their care in 2018 at the facility where they worked.

Vonshell Laquon Napier and Beverly Burney Jackson pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, in a Jones County courtroom on Tuesday.

Jones County Superior court accepted Napier’s guilty plea on four counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident.

Jackson pleaded to two similar counts.

The indictment says in January 2018, the women threatened and then hit a man in the head and face. The man was living at the long-term care facility where the women worked.

According to the Superior Court of Jones County, Napier was sentenced to 20 years with the first four in prison. Jackson was also sentenced to 20 years with the first three in prison.