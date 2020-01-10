Daybreak Interview: Eating healthy in the New Year with salmon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eating healthy and losing weight is a poplar New Year’s resolution.

Chef Scottie Johnson — a private chef and winner of the Georgia Seafood Festival — visited Daybreak to show us how to make a healthy dish, pan seared salmon with asparagus and mango salsa.

Recipe:

Creole Salmon

2 tablespoons creole seasoning

1 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

4 salmon fillets, skin and bones removed

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons avocado oil or high cooking olive oil

In a small bowl, mix creole seasoning, salt, white pepper, and basil.

Brush salmon fillets on both sides with olive oil, and sprinkle evenly with the seasoning.

In a large, heavy skillet over med high heat, add oil and butter. Cook salmon, top side down, until blackened, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn fillets and continue cooking until blackened and fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Black Peppered Garlic Asparagus

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus spears

1 teaspoon butter

2 teaspoon high cooking olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Trim the dry ends off of the asparagus. If the spears are thick, peel them lightly with a vegetable peeler. Heat pan med high heat and add oil. Place asparagus in pan, season and saute for 3-5 minutes depending on the thickness of the asparagus, or until asparagus is tender. Finish with butter. (Note: add fresh garlic last so not to burn).

Mango Salsa

– 2 ripe mangos, diced (can mangos if wanted)

– 1 medium red bell pepper, diced

– 1 medium yellow bell pepper, diced

– ½ cup chopped red onion

– ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

– 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

– 1 large lime, juiced (about – ¼ cup lime juice)

salt, to taste

In a bowl, combine the prepared mango, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Add the juice of lime and mix well. Season to taste with salt. Let the salsa rest for 10 minutes or longer.