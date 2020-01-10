First female Georgia Air National Guard wing commander takes reins Sunday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Air National Guard will see its first female wing commander ever.

116th Air Control Wing vice wing commander Col. Amy Holbeck will take command Jan. 12th at a change-of-command ceremony at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

Holbeck is from Cleveland, Tennessee, and she graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1997. She began her Air Force career later that year enlisting on active duty as a guidance and control systems specialist stationed at the 357th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Holbeck attributes much of her success to the support of her family, as well as the leaders she has served with.

“My dad always told me to take full advantage of every opportunity and to always do the best job you can at the job you are doing,” said Holbeck. “I have taken that advice with me throughout my career, and thank God daily for the opportunities, people and mentors he has put in my life to get me to this point.”

Holbeck will take the reins from Col. Ato Crumbly, the current commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, giving her the responsibility for more than 1,450 Airmen.