Fort Valley woman dies months after assault

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley woman assaulted inside her home has died.

Peach County Coroner, Kerry Rooks, confirmed that 58-year-old Pearlie Mae Williams died in the hospital. Rooks says it’s too early to tell if her death is related to the attack.

In October, officers performed a welfare check at her home. According to the police report, officers found Williams beaten and bleeding from the head. They say it’s possible Williams knew the attacker, because none of her doors or windows were broken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Valley Police Department.