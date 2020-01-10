Need a home? Habitat for Humanity might be your answer

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you are looking to become a homeowner and you have more time than money, you’re in luck.

Houston County Habitat for Humanity will hold its second applicant session, Saturday at 10 a.m.

The organization says it wants to help Houston County residents turn sweat into equity.

That’s because if you can contribute 200-400 hours, you might be eligible to purchase a home with zero percent interest.

Since 1991 the organization has built 60 homes in the county. They are currently building a home in the Wellston Villas community in Warner Robins. There will be a dedication service of the newly built home on January 18th at 2 p.m. That is when the latest recipient will receive their new house. Habitat staff members say the next project will be in Perry.

In all there are currently four projects scheduled for 2020; which will help the community and its residents, according to Bill Goggin, Executive Director of Houston County Habitat for Humanity.

“Habitat Homeowners have paid over $600,000 in property taxes. We’ve taken people out of public housing and put them into new homes. It’s better for the family, it’s better for the children. It provides strength, stability and self-reliance,” Goggin said.

Newly built homes in the Wellston Villas community. On the left is the latest house completed by Houston County Habitat for Humanity.

The latest completed home went to a family from Puerto Rico displaced by Hurricane Maria. The mother of three girls helped with the project and moved into the property in November of 2019.

Goggin also says that anyone who wants to help with Habitat’s mission can volunteer or donate. He says skilled and unskilled volunteers are welcome. Every Saturday workers meet at the construction site, work starts at 8 a.m. and finishes about 2:30 p.m. However, the biggest need for the organization is monetary donations. Googgin says that they have reached financial capacity and that keeps the organization from increasing the yearly output of homes.

It is not necessary to attend the applicant information session to apply for a home, but if you do decide to attend you must sign up and there are requirements and conditions.

Requirements / Conditions

If you want to attend the applicant session you must sign-up prior to the event.

Lived or worked in Houston County for at least one year

Income guidelines will apply

Those with the greatest need have the odds of being selected

To sign up call Tracy Dyson at 478-328-3388 ext. 2

Due to the amount of attendees at the first session, they may possible be an additional session added. Here are the dates and times of the already scheduled sessions: