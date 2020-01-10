Macon man arrested for stealing from cars

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday, for breaking into cars at the Goodwill on Eisenhower Parkway last month.

Deputies received information from a Crime Stoppers tip, that 31-year-old John Thomas Ashley, was in the area of Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue. When deputies arrived, they spotted Ashley. He took off running, but was caught after a short foot chase.

In December and earlier this month, deputies were called out to Goodwill, in regard to someone cutting holes in the fence, entering multiple vehicles and removing items.

In October, deputies responded to the Black Smith Shop on Poplar Street, in regard to someone stealing a camera. Deputies determined Ashley picked up a camera when someone set it down to take pictures with another camera, and ran off with it.

Ashley was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with fourteen counts of Entering Auto, and three counts of Criminal Trespass. He also had a warrant for Violation of Probation for an unrelated charge. A charge of Theft by Taking Felony was filed Friday.