Milledgeville library director named Georgia Public Librarian of the Year

Stephen Houser, director of Twin Lakes Library System, is named Georgia Public Librarian of the Year.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Public Library Service is honoring a Middle Georgia library director.

Houser is credited for leading his library system through a public and political local funding crisis.

Additionally, under Houser’s leadership, the Twin Lakes system became one of eight libraries nationally to receive a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to provide internet access in public spaces.

“Our library strives to deliver free access to its services to all community members, and this is part of our mission of connecting our resources to our patrons,” said Houser. “This grant allows us to be at the forefront of library services, especially in rural communities, while also adding value to taxpayer dollars by expanding the availability of the services that we already offer.”

Houser has served as director of Twin Lakes Library System since 2014.

Houser will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon at the Hancock Branch in Milledgeville.